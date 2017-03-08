Critical fire danger for much of Oklahoma

*** RED FLAG WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF THE STATE EXCEPT SOUTHERN AND EASTERN OKLAHOMA. ***

OKLAHOMA– Fire danger will be critical today as south winds increase to 20-30 mph this afternoon with gusts to 40.

Highs will be warmer in the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight will not be as cold in the 40s with a breezy south wind. Highs tomorrow will be warmer in the upper 70s to lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Fire danger will remain high.

A cold front will sweep across the state tomorrow night, sparking a few showers or patches of drizzle.

This will lower our fire danger for Friday. Friday will be cooler in the low 60s.

A stronger cold front will sweep across the state Saturday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Central and eastern Oklahoma will see more rain than western Oklahoma, where little is expected (unfortunately).

Don’t forget to “spring forward” one hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins.

Sunday will be cooler in the 50s.