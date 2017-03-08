× Ed Sheeran to make stop in Oklahoma for North American tour

TULSA, Okla. – Ed Sheeran has announced he will make a stop in Oklahoma as part of his North American tour.

The concert will be held at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Thursday, August 17, 2017.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m.

They start from $39.50.

Sheeran recently released his album “Divide.”

His song “Shape of You” is currently number one on Billboard’s Top 100 List.

