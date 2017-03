× Fire Destroys Home in S.W. OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – A house caught fire this morning around 3 a.m. near S.W. 16th and Penn.

When Oklahoma City fire crews arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming out of the house.

A female in the home woke up and saw a fire in the living room and kitchen area.

Fire crews reported three people made it out of the house.

No injuries were reported.

An electrical short was determined as the cause of the fire.

There was no smoke detector in the home.