Groups meet at capitol to oppose proposed trespassing bill

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several groups opposed to a bill that outlaws trespassing on sites containing “critical infrastructure” met at the state capitol Wednesday.

ACLU of Oklahoma, Sierra Club and #NoPlainsPipeline are calling on members of the public to stop HB 1123 and 2128 from becoming law.

HB 1123 passed the house last week and could be heard by the senate this week.

Supporters said the measure will help prevent damage and disruption of energy markets, electric grids and water services.

But, environmental activists and civil rights groups said the bill’s real purpose is to block political protests of pipelines and similar projects.