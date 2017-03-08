× “Life’s just not fair,” Family remembers Oklahoma driver killed during Kansas wildfires

CLARK COUNTY, Kan. – An Oklahoma family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he died during the wildfires in Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that 39-year-old Corey P. Holt was driving a semi-truck northbound on a Kansas highway when smoke and dust blocked his view of the roadway.

At that point, investigators say Holt tried to back up due to the poor visibility, but the semi-truck jackknifed.

Authorities say Holt couldn’t move the truck, so he got out of the vehicle.

However, troopers say Holt then succumbed to the smoke from the wildfires before he was found. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Now, we’re learning a little more about the victim from family members.

“I’m really lost and broken, I have no words but WHY. He was the most wonderful father, and the rock I needed. He was loved by so many wonderful family members and friends. Corey never met a stranger and his smile was infectious that’s what we will all miss most. My heart breaks for his family and most of all his son, life’s just not fair,” Jennifer Hyer, Holt’s girlfriend, told NewsChannel 4.