× Man arrested after allegedly hitting flight attendant with paper ball at Oklahoma City airport

OKLAHOMA CITY – As many are celebrating ‘International Women’s Day’ and participating in a ‘Day Without a Woman’ worldwide, a man has taken it upon himself to get arrested – after being rejected by a woman in Oklahoma City.

Police said the man was a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight Wednesday at Will Rogers World Airport.

He had been flirting with the woman, a flight attendant, who just turned around and walked off.

Police said that’s when the man wadded paper into a ball and threw it at the woman’s face – quickly transitioning from hitting on her to hitting her.

The woman then signed a complaint against him, and he was escorted off the plane and arrested.

Police said the man was issued a citation by the city, because the FBI did not take over the case.

In the end, he was escorted off the property and released.