Moore teenager with terminal illness gets huge surprise from Oklahoma City police

OKLAHOMA – It’s a heartbreaking diagnosis for one Oklahoma family.

Their teen son’s diagnosed with a terminal illness.

He probably won’t graduate from high school.

But, that’s not stopping him from doing his dream job to serve and protect.

“He’s always wanted to be a police officer or super hero. He’s always been really into super heroes, and he likes to wear the little badges,” said Caleb Jenkins’s mother, Jessica Jenkins.

“So, I can fight bad guys,” Caleb said.

Caleb is on duty for a day, serving on the Oklahoma City police force.

When he puts on his badge, he becomes…

“Super Caleb.”

And, Super Caleb is about to fly on Air One.

It’s a bittersweet time for the 14-year-old.

He’s diagnosed with Leukodystrophy, a terminal genetic brain disorder.

His mom doesn’t know if he’ll graduate, so his teacher coordinated the day.

“I knew he was going to see the helicopter, but I didn’t know the police chief would ‘Oh, no, you’re going to go up,’” said Beth Kalbfleisch.

“I thought that would be really great for Caleb, because he doesn’t get to do a lot of stuff just on his own or that other typical kids get to do, so I knew he’d be really excited about it.”

The Oklahoma City Police Department’s happy to fulfill his dream.

“This is the part of the job that people don’t see us do, and they take it for granted that all we do is run around, write tickets and put people in jail. This is the special part of our job,” said Lt. Mike Jackson with the OCPD Air Support Unit.

It’s a special day for Caleb and everyone who made it happen.

“Letting him enjoy something that he may not ever get to do again.”

And, the cherry on top – riding in the patrol car.

It’s a dream come true for the little super hero.