NFL scouts get glimpse of Joe Mixon, OU standouts during Pro Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - NFL scouts were able to get their first glimpse of former OU star running back Joe Mixon during Oklahoma's Pro Day.

Scouts were able to get a glimpse of several former Sooner standouts, but all eyes were on Mixon.

Mixon hammered out 21 reps on the bench press and ran a 4.4 for the 40 yard dash.

He has already met with four NFL teams for interviews and had meetings with 24 others set for Wednesday.

Scouts also got to see wide receiver Dede Westbrook, who bench pressed 225 pounds eight times. However, he blazed through the 40 yard dash with a 4.34.

Samaje Perine didn't do the bench press because of an impressive showing at the NFL Combine last week. He managed a 4.56 time for the 40 yard dash.

Perine and Westbrook both performed at the NFL Combine, but Mixon did not receive an invite.

Last year, the NFL told its teams it would not allow players with convictions for domestic violence, sexual assault or weapons offenses to participate in the combine.