Oklahoma City mother arrested after allegedly leaving young children unattended

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City mother was arrested after allegedly leaving her two young children alone in a vehicle this week.

On Monday, an officer was flagged down in the 100 block of S.E. 2nd St. after a passerby noticed a small child unattended in a vehicle in Bricktown.

According to the arrest affidavit, the officer spotted a 3-year-old and 4-year-old sitting in the backseat of an unlocked car in the U-Haul parking lot.

When the officer asked the boys where their mother was, they pointed to the U-Haul building.

At that point, the affidavit states that the officer noticed the boys were cold and tired, so he asked another patrolman to help find the boys’ mother.

The report states that the boys’ mother walked out of the building about 15 minutes later.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Ciara Noakes for child neglect after she said she left the boys in the car because they were tired.

According to the affidavit, Noakes told police that they had been alone for about 30 minutes.