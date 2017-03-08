× Oklahoma County burn ban extended amid recent wildfires

OKLAHOMA CITY – While firefighters across Oklahoma continue to battle low humidity and high winds, county leaders are taking extra steps to protect citizens and property from wildfires.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to extend the burn ban in Oklahoma County for 14 days.

Originally, a burn ban for the area was set to expire on March 8.

In recent days, firefighters in northern Oklahoma have battled wildfires that have consumed thousands of acres and destroyed homes.

Officials in Harper County say one woman died from a heart attack while trying to save her cattle from the fires.

Under the guidelines of the burn ban, residents are not allowed to set campfires, bonfires, or set fire to any forest, grass, woods, wildlands or marshes.

Also, fireworks and burning trash or other materials outdoors are prohibited.