Oklahoma House of Representatives passes Blue Lives Matter bill

OKLAHOMA CITY – House Bill 1306, also known as the Blue Lives Matter bill, passed through the Oklahoma House of Representatives Wednesday by a vote of 73-21.

This means if someone pleads guilty or no contest to first degree murder of a law enforcement officer, correctional officer, or corrections employee, they would receive the death penalty or life without parole.

Currently, the penalty options for this crime are life in prison or life without parole.

The act will become effective November 1, 2017.

