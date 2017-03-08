Oklahoma man pleads guilty to brutally killing his father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. - A man accused of brutally killing his own father has pleaded guilty.

Kent Brown, 42, entered a guilty plea Tuesday and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Investigators told NewsChannel 4 they were ready to take their evidence to trial and were surprised by the plea.

In December of 2015, Jack Brown’s body was found wrapped and bound in a linen closet.

Police said the 73-year-old had a gunshot wound to the head.

One of his son’s made the gruesome discovery and a call was made to 911.

"My detectives did an outstanding job working alongside OSBI. We were able to determine that there was another son and a car that was missing," Pauls Valley Chief Mitch McGill said.

Within hours investigators began looking for Kent Brown, but their search did not last long.

Detectives were surprised to get a call from officers in Los Angeles who said Brown had turned himself in to a hospital there.

Pauls Valley Assistant Chief Derrick Jolley quickly booked a trip to California to bring him back.

"When we interviewed Kent, he really didn't present any remorse. He didn't provide any details. He would make a statement that dad's dead and apparently I did it, and that was about all he would give us," Jolley said.

It has been more than a year since the murder, and the motive is still unclear.

"There is no good answer of why somebody would kill their father," Chief McGill said.

Those who worked the case are just glad Jack’s loved ones will not have to relive the nightmare in court.

"It's horrible that this had to happen. I hope that they get a little bit of closure out of this to know that he is going to pay for his crime," Chief McGill said.

Jack’s family is still understandably taking everything in and did not want to interview.