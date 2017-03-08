× Oklahoma officer found not guilty in assault case

OWASSO, Okla. – An Owasso police officer was found not guilty of using excessive force by a jury Wednesday, according to Fox 23.

Michael Denton was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and reckless conduct with a firearm back in 2015.

The charges came after a traffic stop in Nowata County.

Authorities apprehended Cody Mathews following a multicounty high-speed pursuit by authorities.

Denton was accused of striking Mathews in the head with a 12-gauge shotgun during the arrest.

He was found not guilty on both charges.

Click here to see the dash cam video.

