Oklahoma officer found not guilty in assault case
OWASSO, Okla. – An Owasso police officer was found not guilty of using excessive force by a jury Wednesday, according to Fox 23.
Michael Denton was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and reckless conduct with a firearm back in 2015.
The charges came after a traffic stop in Nowata County.
Authorities apprehended Cody Mathews following a multicounty high-speed pursuit by authorities.
Denton was accused of striking Mathews in the head with a 12-gauge shotgun during the arrest.
He was found not guilty on both charges.
Click here to see the dash cam video.
Owasso officer found not guiltyof using excessive force https://t.co/PCw4BF9YOc
— FOX23 (@FOX23) March 8, 2017