Oklahoma parents step up to help beloved custodian keep job

TULSA, Okla. – Anthony Brown is a beloved staff member at Carnegie Elementary School in Tulsa.

The principal says that the children consider Brown their friend.

The 22-year-old works as a custodian but has recently fallen on hard times.

Brown was left without a vehicle when his car was totaled in a wreck, and the driver who hit him took off. Now, he’s been waiting for the insurance company to get him back on four wheels, but it hasn’t been a fast process.

Following the wreck, Brown had to miss two days of work at the school.

He lives about 20 miles away from the school, so being without a car put his job in jeopardy.

He told the school’s principal that he had two options: he would either have to take a bus, which would get him to work four hours early, and walk home. Or, he would have to find another job.

That’s when the principal began asking for help on Facebook.

“We don’t want to lose him, so whatever it takes to keep him,” said Robin Emerson, the principal of the school.

One family, who is going through struggles of their own, offered to help and gave Brown a truck.

“Took a weight off my shoulders, I mean I feel very well-loved here,” Brown told FOX 23. “I appreciate it. They were like, ‘You deserve it.’ I was like, ‘Really? I don’t know.”

Emerson says that it wasn’t just one family who wanted to help Brown.

She says if that donation didn’t come through, there were multiple other families who were pooling their money to buy Brown a car.