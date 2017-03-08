× Oklahoma treasurer sees some good news in revenue figures

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Treasurer Ken Miller says he’s cautiously optimistic after overall collections to the state treasury last month were slightly higher than those from the same month last year.

Miller released figures Tuesday showing it’s the second straight month of revenue growth following 20 months of contraction.

Gross receipts to the state treasury in February totaled $759.5 million, which is about $1 million more than February of 2016. Miller also noted that February saw the first increase in sales tax collections since March 2016.

Miller says that despite Oklahoma’s budget problems, there are some indications the state’s economy is “marginally improving.”

Still, overall receipts to the state treasury for the last 12 months are about 5.5 percent less than collections from the previous 12-month period.