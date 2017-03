× OSBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Okmulgee

OKMULGEE, Okla. – OSBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in northeast Oklahoma.

The shooting was reported Wednesday in Okmulgee, near Tulsa.

The Okmulgee Police Department requested OSBI investigate the shooting involving one of its officers in the city limits.

Numerous special agents are on scene, collecting information and documenting the crime scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.