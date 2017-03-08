× Pauls Valley man pleads guilty to father’s murder

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – A Garvin County man pleaded guilty to killing his father in his home in 2015.

In December of 2015, authorities say 73-year-old Jackie Douglas Brown was found dead from a gunshot wound inside his Pauls Valley home.

“There was a violent crime that took place inside the home,” said Chief Mitch McGill, with Pauls Valley police. “Talking to the detectives, there’s no doubt it was definitely a homicide.”

Kathleen Horn, a neighbor, told NewsChannel 4 that Brown’s son came to her house after finding his father’s body.

“He came back banging on my door saying, ‘Call 911. I found my dad,” Horn said. “I was freaked out. I didn’t know what to do.”

Through the investigation, officials determined that Brown’s son, 42-year-old Kent Brown, was a suspect in the case.

Kent was taken into custody in Los Angeles on a first-degree murder complaint.

On Tuesday, Brown pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.