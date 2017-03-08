“People need to know that they’re loved,” Oklahoma woman spreads love through hugs in unique way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Kathy Brown of Midwest City has a passion for sending love through hugs to people all over the country.

Kathy started the Hug-A Bear Project.

With dedication, talent and her trusty sewing machine, Kathy threads together little bundles of love.

“It’s something tangible someone can hold on to,” Kathy says. “To know that they are loved. You may not have anyone to hug you but you can get it off the shelf anytime and get your hug.”

Kathy gets help with her project from her church family at Jones Chapel Church of God In Christ located in Spencer.

“It’s an opportunity to keep it in our minds why we exist,” says Pastor Gilbert Oliver. “It's not about ourselves, it's about others. It keeps our mission in our hearts.”

Kathy and her church volunteers have shipped the bears all over the country when they find out about people in need of a loving hug.

And they want to increase their mission field in Oklahoma to specialty care facilities, hospitals, nursing homes, day care centers and shelters and to emergency workers to give to children at the scene of emergency situations.

Kathy’s friend Angela Oliver nominated Kathy for Pay It 4Ward.

"Some people just need to know that somebody loves them,” Angela said. ”Or that they are cared for and that’s what these Hug-A-Bears do. All from Miss Kathy who had a desire to show love. To show the love of Christ to others.”

Adam Shepard from First Fidelity Bank provided the $400 award and then NewsChannel 4 surprised Kathy in front of her church friends at Jones Chapel.

A tearful Kathy told us, "People need a hug right now. People need to know that they're loved and that God cares about them."

Sending special hugs of love to anyone who needs it.

Pay it 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.