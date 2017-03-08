× Police chase ends at suspect’s girlfriend’s house

OKLAHOMA CITY – A police chase started this morning around 3 a.m. when Oklahoma City officers tried to a pull a car over for a broken tail light near I-40 and Meridian.

The chase was then taken over by Air-One when the suspect went the wrong way on I-235.

The suspect vehicle came to a stop at a house near S.E. 29th and Air Depot in Midwest City.

The suspect went to the back of the house and cut his hand trying to get in.

Officers arrested the suspect inside the house.

EMSA was called to the scene to give medical aid to the cut on the suspect’s hand.

He told officers the reason he ran from them was because he knew he had felony warrants.