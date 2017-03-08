Popular Oklahoma home builder among 6 indicted on federal stolen property charges

OKLAHOMA CITY – Six people around the metro, including a prominent home builder, have been indicted in a case regarding a conspiracy to sell stolen property from other states.

On Jan. 18, 35-year-old Amanda Czermak was charged with one count of conspiracy to steal motorized vehicles and equipment from surrounding states to be ‘fenced’ for resale in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, a superseding indictment added five other defendants to the case: 26-year-old Dakotah Henderson, 30-year-old Dakota Epperly, 43-year-old Dennis Lee, 28-year-old Auston Slater and 66-year-old David Aduddell.

The indictment alleges that Czermak and Henderson stole property such as tractors, golf carts, ATVs, utility task vehicles, rough terrain vehicles and zero-turn lawn mowers from other states and brought the stolen property to Oklahoma.

Prosecutors allege that the pair was planning to ‘fence’ the stolen property through other conspirators from February of 2016 through Aug. 26, 2016.

During the course of the conspiracy, officials allege that Czermak and Henderson transported the stolen property to Lee’s business, Richardson Homes, LLC.

Czermak is charged with conspiracy to transport stolen goods in interstate commerce.

Henderson is charged with conspiracy to transport stolen goods in interstate commerce, possession of stolen property which crossed interstate boundaries and interstate transportation of stolen property.

Epperly is charged with conspiracy to transport stolen goods in interstate commerce, possession of stolen property which crossed interstate boundaries and interstate transportation of stolen property.

Lee is charged with conspiracy to transport stolen goods in interstate commerce, possession of stolen property which crossed interstate boundaries and illegal possession of 18 firearms as a previously convicted felon.

Slater is charged with conspiracy to transport stolen goods in interstate commerce and possession of stolen property which crossed interstate boundaries.

NewsChannel 4 has obtained the mugshots for four of the alleged suspects, but have not received any mugshots for the others.

A manager at Richardson Homes told NewsChannel 4 that “Dennis is innocent,” adding that they did obtain stolen property, but did not know it was stolen.

