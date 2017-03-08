Reports: Dallas Cowboys expected to release quarterback Tony Romo

DALLAS, Texas – Dallas Cowboys fans will have to say goodbye to a familiar face on the gridiron, according to recent reports.

According to Around the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys informed their longtime quarterback Tony Romo that he will be released from the team on Thursday.

BREAKING: The Cowboys will release Tony Romo on Thursday, sources told @AdamSchefter and @ToddArcher. pic.twitter.com/RD0vv7ekat — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2017

During his tenure with the Cowboys, Romo has been plagued with injuries. In fact, he hasn’t played a full season since 2012 and has only appeared in five games since 2015.

Last season, he sat on the sidelines as rookie Dak Prescott threw for a total of 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Cowboys.

ESPN reports that the team is going to meet with free-agent quarterback Josh McCown following Romo’s release.

However, Romo may not have to sit out long- it is believed that the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans will likely pursue Romo.