Sooners Season Ends at Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma’s tough and unforgiving season came to an end in Kansas City as the Sooners lost to TCU 82-63 at the Big 12 Tournament. Oklahoma finishes the season 11-20 and 5-13 in conference play.

Inconsistent play yet again hampered OU. Kameron McGusty who’s been Oklahoma’s most consistent scorers this season finished with just nine points.

Khadeem Lattin capped off a solid end to the season finishing with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Edmond Memorial alum Kristian Doolittle had 11 points.

TCU was led by Vladimir Broadziansky who dropped 20 points on 10 of 13 shooting. Four Frogs finished in double figures. TCU shot 60% from the field.

Next up, TCU will square off with the top ranked Kansas Jayhawks. Kansas will be without projected lottery pick Josh Jackson who is suspended for the game.