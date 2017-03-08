Sooners Showcase Talent For 32 NFL Scouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joe Mixon, Dede Westbrook, and Jordan Evans were finally able to put their talents on display for NFL scouts on Oklahoma's Pro Day.

While the three were not the only ones to participate in OU's showcase for the pros, they were the three names noticeably absent from this year's NFL Combine.

Evans, was left off the list of those invited to the Combine, made sure he was noticed, with his 38.5" vertical jump, Evans would have finished first among all linebackers at the combine. That's just the beginning... Evans benched 225 lbs 19 times, and then went on to run his 40 yard dash in 4.50, the second best time compared to NFL Combine linebackers.

Mixon, who was also not invited to the Combine, cranked out 21 reps on the bench press and ran a 4.40 40 in one go.

Westbrook, did not participate in the Combine for rehabilitation purposes, had the fastest 40 at Pro Day, but was slightly disappointed with his time of 4.34.