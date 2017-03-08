Two suspects in Stillwater triple shooting in custody

STILLWATER, Okla. – Police have arrested two suspects wanted for the shooting in Stillwater that killed one and injured two others.

It all began Saturday night when police say someone called saying a body had been found at a home.

When officers arrived on scene, there were three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Rodriquez Cortez Johnson, Jr. 19, was taken into custody in New Mexico following a standoff with state police in Raton late Tuesday evening.

Stillwater Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force got a tip that Cortez might be in New Mexico with his girlfriend.

New Mexico State Police located the suspect’s vehicle at a home in Raton.

After a tactical team and negotiators arrived Cortez did surrender and is awaiting extradition to Payne County to face charges.

Police arrested the second suspect Shakeem Carter, on Tuesday.

Carter was found just south of Stillwater in rural Payne County.

Court documents say Kaylee Mullins, 20 and Leeann Dotter, 20, were at home in Stillwater when they were visited by two men.

Police say Christopher Peck, 21, was carrying a duffel bag filled with marijuana he wanted to sell but the deal fell through.

That’s when Carter borrowed a phone and walked back into the home with Rodriguez Johnson Jr., 19.

An affidavit says the men began talking about the marijuana when Johnson allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Mullins, Dotter, and Peck multiple times.

Peck was shot in the torso and head and was later pronounced dead the hospital.

Mullins was shot in the shoulder, face and head.

Dotter suffered gunshot wounds to her hands.

Both women survived the shooting.