Tulsa father suffers severe burns saving son from mobile home fire

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa father suffered burns over half of his body while saving his son from a house fire.

Tulsa District Fire Chief Ronnie Cole told KJRH that a fire started around 11 p.m. on Tuesday at a mobile home on 104th East Ave. near 41st St.

As the flames started to spread throughout the home, two adults were able to make it out on their own but did suffer burns across their body.

However, a teenage boy was still inside the home, so the boy’s father pulled his son to safety through a window. The boy suffered a cut from the broken glass, but is expected to be OK.

The teen and the mother were released from the hospital, but the father remains in the intensive care unit, FOX 23 reports.