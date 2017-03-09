911 call leads police to human trafficking suspect at $1 million home

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. – A 911 call from a woman who said she was being held against her will led police to an alleged human trafficking suspect.

Authorities say dispatchers received a 911 call from a 20-year-old woman.

“It’s a house full of girls and… if I try to leave, he’ll try to kill me,” the caller said.

The victim told dispatchers that she met the alleged suspect on a dating website, adding that he eventually made her have plastic surgery and dance for money.

“We believe that he’d been making promises to some of these ladies for modeling careers — financial assistance,” said Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Sam Worsham.

When police arrived at the $1 million home, they found eight women between the ages of 19 and 23 being held against their will.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Kenndric Roberts for false imprisonment and trafficking of persons for labor.

One of the women said she met Roberts on the dating website, SeekingArrangement.com. The site gave WXIA the following statement: