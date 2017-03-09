Business around the metro gearing up for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY – People across the state and the world are training for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

Local businesses in the metro have found a way to not only keep workers healthy, but to get them involved too by paying their entry fees and encouraging them to take part in the Run to Remember.

“My connection to the bombing is my father, Reverend Gilbert Martinez. That day he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. This year, I have a team at work at Love`s. We are like my family now. We decided that we all want to run together,” said Brian Martinez. “To pay for employees to participate. It`s a big step for not just employees but for the realization that people do still care and still remember.”

Many who are participating know how important the run is.

“It gives us the opportunity to kind of look beyond ourselves and know that this could have happened to any one of us,” said Sarah Michael with Love’s. “I know it is near and dear to everyone`s heart so we are very, very happy that we get to support our community as well as Brian.”

Courtney Dennis with Oklahoma Natural Gas said she knows the affect it had on their employees because their headquarters are located in downtown Oklahoma City.

“Our headquarters for Oklahoma Natural Gas is located in downtown Oklahoma City so lots of our employees were affected that day. From a wellness standpoint, it`s important to us to remove barriers for our employees to be active,” she said. “This is just one more opportunity we can be involved in our community and spend time with each other while getting a little bit of exercise.”

Employees with companies who pay their way to go say they’re thankful for the opportunity.

“I`m glad to work at a place like this where they put their money where their mouth is and say ‘Hey if you want to do this, we`ll pay for it.’ When you run a Marathon with somebody and you stay together for five hours that`s a bond that you make that you don`t necessarily get at work,” said Chris Phillips with Oklahoma Natural Gas.

“Having us come together and run as a city and as a state is a big thing. While you are running it`s on your mind the entire time,” said Justin Neely with The Drake.

Aly Clark with Good Egg Dining said their employees were ecstatic about participating.

“We just got a resounding ‘Yes’ from everybody. It is definitely a benefit and benefits aren`t only dollars. Benefits are experiences and just doing things together. The Marathon definitely fits into our corporate culture. It`s everybody joining together to reach a common goal,” she said.

“If my father had survived I think that he would definitely run. I think I envision my Father in heaven right now doing his own marathon. It`s not just one family that we are running for, it`s for a lot of families that were affected and I`m very grateful to be a part of it with my team this year. It`s going to be an awesome experience,” said Martinez.

There’s still time to register for the Run to Remember on April 30.

Click here for more information.