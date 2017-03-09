Chase with alleged carjacking suspect comes to bizarre end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A bizarre chase took a surprising turn in northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday morning.

Investigators say it all started when an armed suspect carjacked a victim in Noble.

Authorities say a man went into the Super C grocery store around 8:30 a.m. and asked a woman about storage sheds.

About 15 minutes later, he came back with a mask on, pointed a gun at her and demanded her car keys.

He took off in her Cadillac, but officials were able to track him because the vehicle had OnStar.

When police caught up with the alleged suspect, the driver refused to stop and led authorities on a chase throughout the city.

At times, the alleged suspect was speeding through neighborhood streets. Oklahoma City police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers backed off on the chase, but kept an eye on the driver with police helicopter.

When a trooper caught up with him along N.W. 39th Expressway, the driver swerved into the opposite lanes of traffic.

Cars in the westbound lanes of N.W. 39th were forced to swerve out of the way as the driver barreled down the road.

At one point, the driver drove off the road and crashed through a fence.

The alleged suspect bailed out of the vehicle and began running through the streets of the gated Stonebridge neighborhood.

After breaking through several gates, the alleged suspect jumped into a lake.

Once he swam to the edge, officers were closing in on his location and he was quickly taken into custody.