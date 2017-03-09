× Cowboys Can’t Keep Up With Cyclones in Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team couldn’t keep up with the high scoring offense of Iowa State and lost 92-83 to the Cyclones in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Iowa State took the lead less than five minutes into the game and never gave it up, taking a 12-point lead at one point in the first half and leading by as many as 15 in the second half.

The Cyclones led by just three at halftime, 39-36, then shot 64 percent from the field in the second half, and made seven of eight from three point range after halftime.

Jawun Evans led OSU with 29 points, with Jeffrey Carroll scoring 21 and hitting three 3-pointers.

Phil Forte was the only other OSU player in double figure scoring with 12 points.

The Cowboys only had five turnovers but the Cyclones shot 54 percent from the field for the game.

Monte Morris led ISU and nearly had a triple double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists.

Morris was one of four Cyclones in double figure scoring and one of four who hit at least two 3-pointers.

Deonte Burton had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Naz Mitrou-Long had 14 points and hit three 3-pointers and Matt Thomas hit three from beyond the arc as well and finished with 13 points.

The Cyclones won all three meetings with OSU this year and and scored the most points ever against the Cowboys in the Big 12 Tournament.

OSU drops to 20-12 on the season and has lost three straight games.

The Cowboys are expected to get an at large bid to the NCAA Tournament, which will announce its selections on Sunday, March 12.