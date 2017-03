Please enable Javascript to watch this video

17 Cowboys showcased their skills in front of 32 NFL scouts at Oklahoma State's Pro Day.

Blake Jarwin, Jordan Sterns, and Chris Carson were among the day's notable performers.

Carson, who was at the NFL Combine and at Pro Day, improved his vertical jump to 39 inches.

Jarwin cranked out 21 bench press reps and had a 121 inch broad jump.

The 2017 NFL Draft begins on April 27th.