Dangerous police chase began with carjacking in Noble

NOBLE, Okla. - A wild police chase Thursday morning started with a carjacking in Noble and ended in far northwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities say that carjacking happened around 10 a.m. at the Super “C” Mart main office on Main Street in Noble.

“He come in this morning, I think around 9, and was asking questions about renting these storage buildings out behind the office,” said the owner of Super “C” Mart, Rod Carver.

Carver says their business doesn’t have anything to do with those storage buildings, so his employee gave the man a phone number and he left.

A short time later, he came back.

This time he was wearing a mask and pointing a gun at the employee, demanding her car keys.

“Tore the telephone out so she couldn’t call and drove off in her car and flashed the gun at her, so she’s pretty scared and tore up,” said Carver.

“Fortunately for us, the vehicle had Onstar,” said Noble Police Chief Keith Springstead.

They were able to track the gold Cadillac to northbound I-35, and an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper spotted it and gave chase.

Troopers say it was a very dangerous chase with the suspect doing everything he could to evade them.

“He went into oncoming traffic, clearly endangering the public,” said Lt. Mark Reynolds, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

One trooper involved in the chase actually collided with another car at N.W. 23rd and Robinson.

The woman in that car had to be transported to the hospital and her neighbor came to get her puppy that had been in the car with her.

“The driver was a little distraught and told me, 'Oh my God, there was a high-speed chase and a patrolman just hit me,” said Chancey Sattler.

The chase finally came to an end when the suspect crashed the Cadillac into a neighborhood fence near Highway 66 and the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

“He fled the car and we captured him a short while later,” said Lt. Reynolds.

It brought the dangerous chase to an end.

But Carver says this seemingly dangerous criminal actually apologized for his crime while pointing a gun at his employee.

“Yeah, he kind of said, 'I hate to do this, but I got to have your keys,” said Carver.

His employee was unharmed but took the rest of the day off from work.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Remington Koehn. Officials say they still do not know why he was in the Noble area.