District attorney will not press charges against driver in death of 2-year-old Yukon boy

YUKON, Okla. – Officials say no charges will be filed against a driver who accidentally hit and killed a 2-year-old boy in Yukon.

Last month, 2-year-old Chevy Lee was hit by a truck near Cornwell and Vandament Ave. in Yukon.

The toddler was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

On Thursday, the Canadian County District Attorney’s Office announced that they had declined to press charges in the case.

A local pharmacy’s surveillance video, shown to NewsChannel 4 after the accident, shows the boy running into the street from a nearby apartment complex.

The collision report details that investigators did not feel that the driver of the vehicle could have avoided the crash.

Instead, it states that Lee darted into the street and crossed both southbound lanes before running into the inside northbound lane.

The driver told officers that he glanced at a passing car but did not see Lee in his lane until it was too late.

Witnesses at the scene said the driver was likely going the speed limit when the collision occurred.