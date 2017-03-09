× “Do not send money to the caller,” DPS warns Oklahomans about phone scam

OKLAHOMA – The Department of Public Safety has learned of a phone scam targeting Oklahomans with the caller claiming to be represent the Department of Motor Vehicles.

In one example, a resident reported a call from a man who said he worked for the DMV and declared she had cut him off in traffic.

The man said he would have the resident’s driver license’s suspended unless she paid him $200.

The DPS has now said citizens should be aware it – not the ‘DMV’ – handles driver licenses in Oklahoma and officials don’t make calls threatening to suspend them or attempting to collect money.

Anyone who receives this type of call is advised to hang up without giving out any personal information or sending money to the caller.