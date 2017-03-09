Documents from Terry Nichols trial now at Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Thousands of documents from the Terry Nichols trial are now at the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.

Moving trucks brought in dozens of cabinets and large boxes Thursday.

Those who worked the case say this is an example of how massive an undertaking the trial was.

The museum will take care of the files, catalog them, and make sure they will be maintained for historical and educational purposes.

They also hope it will prevent from tragedy happening again.

The judge assigned to try the Terry Nichols trial says this is a tribute to the lives lost and how fair of a trial he believes it was for them.

"History teaches us that the motive for the bombing was that McVeigh and Nichols hated the government. And at the time of sentencing, I told Mr. Nichols that this is ironic, that the government you hate so much is big enough and strong enough to give you a fair trial."