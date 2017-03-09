Family members concerned after Oklahoma mother disappears

VERDIGRIS, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is sick with worry after a loved one vanished a week ago.

Right now, 6-year-old twins Amanda and Megan are waiting for their mother, 26-year-old Julie Malek, to come home.

“They want to know when she’s coming home and why she’s left,” said Cheryl Malek, Julie’s mother.

Last Thursday, Malek was seen getting into a 1990s brown Cadillac at her home.

“It was someone she just met and they picked her up here in the driveway,” Cheryl Malek told KJRH.

When she never came home, family members became concerned. They tried calling her phone, but it was dead.

Her phone was traced to Turner Park in Midtown Tulsa. Family members say they scoured the park, but saw no signs of Julie. However, they did find a SIM card holder on a picnic table.

Now, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance.

Family members say Julie suffers from several mental illnesses and has been without her medication, which can cause her to become disoriented and confused.