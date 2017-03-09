Father-to-be dies in wildfire one week after announcing wife is pregnant

CANADIAN, Texas – The wife of a man killed in a Texas wildfire says the couple had just announced last week that they were expecting their first child.

Sierra Koch says her husband, 25-year-old Cade Koch, was driving home from his job at a hardware store Monday night when he was overcome by smoke from the largest of three wildfires burning in the Texas Panhandle.

She described him Wednesday as a hard-working man who “treated everybody with the utmost respect.”

A GoFund Me campaign has nearly reached a goal of raising $20,000 to cover funeral expenses for Koch.

March 6th, 2017 God called my husband home. He was 25 years old and a soon to be Daddy. Just last week he found out he was going to be a Daddy. Cade was a victim of the wild fires. He was caught up in the smoke and did not make it home.

Three other people died in a separate fire to the south while trying to usher cattle away from flames Monday evening.

Other wildfires have claimed one life in Kansas and another in Oklahoma.