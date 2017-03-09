Health officials: Oklahoma student, several others diagnosed with mumps

TULSA, Okla. – A local health department is investigating after several patients were diagnosed with the mumps.

The Tulsa County Health Department announced that officials are investigating five confirmed cases of the mumps in the area. Right now, they say there are three other possible cases of the mumps that have yet to be confirmed.

One of the confirmed cases is a student at the 7th Grade Center at Owasso Public Schools.

Last year, health officials across the state were warning parents to vaccinate their children after 279 cases of the mumps were confirmed in Garfield County.

Of those patients, 66 had been vaccinated.

At the time, authorities with the Oklahoma State Department of Health said cases in Canadian, McClain, Osage, Tulsa and Woods counties were all connected to an outbreak in Garfield in Kay counties.

Mumps is a virus that is spread by coughing, sneezing and direct contact with saliva, like eating or drinking after an infected person.

Symptoms include swelling on one or both sides of the face, tenderness of the salivary glands in the cheek and jaw area, slight fever, headache, general aches and muscle pain.

Those symptoms usually appear 16 to 18 days after the infection, and individuals can begin spreading the virus two days before showing symptoms.

Experts say patients will usually recover on their own, but some cases can lead to serious complications.