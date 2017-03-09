High-speed chase ends in crash on I-35

OKLAHOMA CITY – A high-speed car chase ended in a crash Thursday morning.

Initial reports indicate around 8 a.m., an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle that was reportedly stolen out of Elk City.

However, officials say the suspect refused to stop and led police on a high-speed chase.

The suspect eventually crashed the vehicle near I-35 and S.E. 66th in a nearby Burger King parking lot.

Authorities say the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Monchez Denzel Anderson, ran away and tried to carjack three different vehicles on the interstate.

Fortunately, Anderson was caught a short time later.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.