Local pawn shop robbed by armed suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local pawn shop was robbed Wednesday night by an armed suspect.

Authorities say that around 7 p.m., police were called to reports of an armed robbery at the Cash and Pawn in the 4700 block of N.W. 23rd St.

According to officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department, the suspect entered the store with a gun, broke the jewelry case and stole jewelry along with cash from the business.

At this time, it is unclear how much cash and jewelry the suspect took.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s wearing dark clothing.

Officials say he left in a black Cadillac Escalade.

If you have any information that could help police, please give them a call.