Man accused of stealing money from toddler at Oklahoma City Walmart

OKLAHOMA CITY – “You’ve heard of ‘taking candy from a baby.'”

A man is accused of stealing money from a toddler at an Oklahoma City Walmart.

A mother had placed a $100 bill on the counter in the customer service area of the Walmart Neighborhood Market near Penn and S.W. 59th St.

Her toddler started playing with the money when a suspect ripped the cash out of the child’s hands.

Now, police are searching for the suspect, who is seen wearing a black hoodie and accompanied by two other men in a picture taken from surveillance video.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online.