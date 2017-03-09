Mom who impersonated ‘April the Giraffe’ gives birth!

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina – While ‘April the Giraffe’ continues to make the world wait for the birth of her 6-foot bundle of joy, the woman who impersonated her now has her own bundle to hold.

Erin Dietrich vent viral when she posted a video of her pregnant belly at 39 weeks, while slowly pacing around her bedroom wearing a giraffe mask.

The South Carolina mom admitted to obsessively checking in on the live camera feed of April pacing around her enclosure at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, waiting to see if she had given birth.

Now Dietrich has dawned the giraffe mask once again, while holding her newborn son, and flashing the peace sign.

Her pride and joy, Porter Lane, is much smaller than 6-feet, measuring 21.5 inches and weighing a healthy 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

Dietrich’s giraffe-mimicking video has been viewed nearly 31 million times.

She is now a mother of four and will surely be posting a follow-up video soon.

Dietrich was due March 14th, but her baby came a little early, unlike April’s baby giraffe, whose impending birth still has curious onlookers on the edge of their seats.

