× Northwestern Oklahoma wildfires donation links

Click here to donate to a relief fund established by the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation.

If you would like to donate hay or trucking services for hay, you can do so by contacting either the Harper County Extension Office at 580-735-2252 or Buffalo Feeders at 580-727-5530 to make arrangements or provide trucking services.

Western Equipment is also accepting hay donations for animals in need. They are located at 3999 Lakeview Dr. in Woodward, Oklahoma.

Click here to donate to the American Red Cross.

Click here for more information on the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief.

To donate to the Salvation Army, click here.