Officials investigating Oklahoma infant’s sudden death

HUGO, Okla. – Officials in Hugo are investigating after an infant suddenly died at a home on Wednesday.

Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a home in the 500 block of N. Broadway after family members reported an unresponsive infant.

When police arrived, the child’s mother said that 1-month-old Kendric Smith was not breathing.

Minutes later, he was pronounced dead, according to KXII.

“I can imagine what the family is going through losing a one month old infant. Their whole life ahead of them. It’s terrible,” said James Bills, a neighbor.

The medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of Kendric’s death.