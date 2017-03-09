Oklahoma City firefighter arrested for drug possession, child pornography

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma City firefighter and his wife were taken into custody for cultivating marijuana and possessing child pornography.

On Friday, investigators from the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Matthew Kockos on aggravated possession of child pornography, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and cultivating marijuana and “magic” mushrooms.

Deputies also arrested 24-year-old Ashley Kockos on cultivating marijuana and “magic” mushrooms, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Authorities say their investigation into the couple began after they learned that child pornography was being downloaded at a home in El Reno. After obtaining a search warrant for the couple’s home, investigators found and seized multiple items related to child pornography.

At the same time, they say they also found a large amount of illegal drugs.

“Fire fighters are [heroes] to our citizens and to other first responders. I was told by my investigators there were text messages from Matthew that he went outside, while on duty at the fire station, to smoke marijuana. How selfish can this man be to put the lives of his coworkers and the public at risk for being high?” said Chris West Canadian County Sheriff.