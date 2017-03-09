× Oklahoma House votes to roll back tax credit for wind energy

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House has approved legislation to roll back a state tax credit for the wind energy industry.

The House passed the bill Thursday by a vote of 74-24 and sent it to the Senate for consideration.

The bill modifies the tax credit for electricity generated by zero-emission facilities like wind turbines. It says facilities must be in operation by July 1 in order to qualify for the credit, instead of the current deadline of Jan. 1, 2021.

Gov. Mary Fallin proposed eliminating the wind tax credit to increase revenue amid a projected $868 million budget shortfall next year. The tax credit will cost $40 million this year and will average $60 million a year over the next 15 years.