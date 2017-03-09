Oklahoma man arrested on child porn charges tells authorities it distracted him from military memories

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. – A man in northeastern Oklahoma was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to the arrest report obtained by KJRH, 33-year-old Randall Tyler, was found in possession of child pornography after a search warrant was executed.

After being arrested, he admitted to using an app called “Kik” to view and distribute the child porn through a chat room with hundreds of other members.

Tyler told investigators the images helped distract his mind from what happened while he was in the military overseas on combat tours.

He reportedly told officials the images included babies and went up in age from there.

His bond has been set at $35,000.