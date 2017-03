TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is recovering following an attempted carjacking in Tulsa.

Police told KJRH that a man pulled up to a stoplight and another man walked up to him and tried to steal his car.

Authorities say the victim drove off, and the suspect fired two shots at the vehicle. The bullets hit the driver in the arm and abdomen.

At that point, the victim went to a nearby convenience store to ask for help.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.