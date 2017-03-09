Oklahoma students programming their future with robotics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - Our world is changing fast with advances in technology and robots are a big part of that change

From building the cars we drive to helping police, robots make our lives easier. But designing and making them requires a lot of brain power and hard work.

At Moore West Junior High the Tiger robotics club is busy working on creating their own robots.

“They’re learning problem solving, creative intuition, and they’re learning to project manage and get along with others. And develop those skills that they can actually use in a career today,” said Donna Haworth, Robotics Coach.

The kids must design, program and then built a robot for competition.

“They start in a ‘start box’ and they have 60 seconds to move the hexballs that are on the board to scoring position,” said Haworth.

As for the students, they love the work and find it anything but robotic.

“We can express ourselves through robots. And build and learn about robots, and STEM projects,” said Cheyanne Sutton, Moore West 7th grader.

But more than helping them develop those STEM skills, students are having their minds open to the possibilities of what robots can really do.

“As my STEM project is, it’s cerebral palsy. With robots helping toddlers and babies…help develop those muscle coordination skills,” said Camden Miller, Moore west 7th grader.

Principal Jeni Dutton says “The robotics program is a highlight of our school. These students are really truly the geniuses who walk these hallways

and solve problems. They’re resourceful and they know it.”

McDonald's has partnered with KFOR for this spotlight series of 'What's Right With Our Schools' and presented a check of $600 to the school.

If you have an idea of a program to highlight please click here and send us a short note.