Police investigate armed robery at an Auto Zone

WARR ACRES, Okla. -- Police are looking for two men who robbed an Auto Zone and held an employee at gun point.

It happened just before midnight on Wednesday near NW 39th and MacArthur.

According to officials with the Warr Acres Police Department, two employees were closing the store when the suspecs forced their way inside.

One of the employees was held at gun point, while the other was forced to get the cash box.

Police said the suspects were gone when officers arrived on scene.

A customer came to the door of the business and the employees left with that person and called 911.

Police are looking for two black males, one wearing a green hoodie and one wearing a black hoodie.

They both wore bandanas over their faces during the robbery.

Police are unsure how much cash they got away with.