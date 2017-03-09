× Salvation Army helping firefighters, first responders in wildfire areas

HARPER COUNTY, Okla. – As firefighters continue to battle wildfires in northwestern Oklahoma, the Salvation Army is working to help first responders in the area.

The Arkansas-Oklahoma Division of the Salvation Army is responding to multiple counties in northwestern Oklahoma where drought and strong winds are fanning the flames.

On Tuesday evening, two mobile feeding units were deployed to help support firefighters in the area.

“We were happy to answer the call to serve and will be working closely with the on-scene Incident Management Team and our partners to meet the nourishment needs of the brave men and women working so hard to extinguish these wildfires,” Steven Hartsook, the director of Emergency Disaster Services for the Arkansas-Oklahoma Division.

Earlier this week, Gov. Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for 22 Oklahoma counties affected by the wildfires.